Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.43 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 29, 2024, is 24.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.43 °C and 27.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.36 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.36 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 31, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 1, 2024
|24.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|25.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 3, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 4, 2024
|23.51 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|23.28 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy