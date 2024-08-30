Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.9 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 27.74 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 24.04 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 22.0 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 23.96 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 22.97 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on August 30, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.9 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.83 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

