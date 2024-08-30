 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.9 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.9 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on August 30, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.9 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.83 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 31, 2024 27.74 °C Light rain
September 1, 2024 24.04 °C Light rain
September 2, 2024 22.0 °C Moderate rain
September 3, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 25.43 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 23.96 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 22.97 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on August 30, 2024
Pune weather update on August 30, 2024

Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.9 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024
