Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024

Aug 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Aug 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on August 5, 2024, is 23.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.42 °C and 23.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.72 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 6, 2024 26.32 °C Overcast clouds
August 7, 2024 24.85 °C Overcast clouds
August 8, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 23.58 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 26.25 °C Overcast clouds
August 11, 2024 26.08 °C Light rain
August 12, 2024 26.41 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.42 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.44 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.56 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.11 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.45 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.9 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

