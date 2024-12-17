Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.04 °C, check weather forecast for December 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 17, 2024, is 25.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.11 °C and 28.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 175.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 18, 2024
|25.44
|Scattered clouds
|December 19, 2024
|25.02
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.14
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|26.43
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|25.39
|Scattered clouds
|December 23, 2024
|26.27
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|25.61
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
