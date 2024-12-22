Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.59 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Pune today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days: Pune weather update on December 22, 2024 The temperature in Pune today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 25.72 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 23.87 Few clouds December 25, 2024 24.61 Few clouds December 26, 2024 26.24 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 28.22 Overcast clouds December 28, 2024 28.77 Light rain December 29, 2024 28.17 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.