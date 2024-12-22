Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.59 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 22, 2024
Pune weather update on December 22, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202425.72Sky is clear
December 24, 202423.87Few clouds
December 25, 202424.61Few clouds
December 26, 202426.24Sky is clear
December 27, 202428.22Overcast clouds
December 28, 202428.77Light rain
December 29, 202428.17Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

