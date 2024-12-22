Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.59 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|25.72
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|23.87
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|24.61
|Few clouds
|December 26, 2024
|26.24
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|28.22
|Overcast clouds
|December 28, 2024
|28.77
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|28.17
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
