Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.8 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 23, 2024, is 22.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.8 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.51 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 23, 2024
Pune weather update on December 23, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 24, 202422.60Sky is clear
December 25, 202424.40Sky is clear
December 26, 202426.12Sky is clear
December 27, 202429.51Few clouds
December 28, 202429.35Light rain
December 29, 202426.19Light rain
December 30, 202428.26Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata22.18 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.19 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru24.26 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.94 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.55 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On