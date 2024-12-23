Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.8 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 23, 2024, is 22.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.8 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.51 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|22.60
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|24.40
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|26.12
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|29.51
|Few clouds
|December 28, 2024
|29.35
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|26.19
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|28.26
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
