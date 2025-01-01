Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.42 °C, check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 1, 2025, is 25.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:09 PM. Pune weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.56 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 2, 2025 25.21 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.63 Few clouds January 4, 2025 27.61 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 27.44 Overcast clouds January 6, 2025 27.89 Broken clouds January 7, 2025 27.50 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 26.17 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.24 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 15.99 °C Few clouds



