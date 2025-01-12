Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on January 12, 2025, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Pune weather update on January 12, 2025
Pune weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 258.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 13, 202525.51Broken clouds
January 14, 202526.27Sky is clear
January 15, 202528.85Sky is clear
January 16, 202528.55Scattered clouds
January 17, 202527.63Sky is clear
January 18, 202528.04Broken clouds
January 19, 202528.72Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.51 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.2 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.95 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad22.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

