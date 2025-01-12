Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 12, 2025, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Pune weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 258.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 25.51 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 26.27 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 28.85 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 28.55 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 28.04 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 28.72 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



