Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 12, 2025, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 258.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 13, 2025
|25.51
|Broken clouds
|January 14, 2025
|26.27
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|28.85
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|28.55
|Scattered clouds
|January 17, 2025
|27.63
|Sky is clear
|January 18, 2025
|28.04
|Broken clouds
|January 19, 2025
|28.72
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.