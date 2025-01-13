Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.6 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 13, 2025, is 24.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.6 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 173.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|24.19
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|28.09
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|29.13
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|28.11
|Broken clouds
|January 18, 2025
|29.35
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|28.91
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|28.33
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025
