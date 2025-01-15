Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.2 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 15, 2025, is 28.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 30.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Pune weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.12 °C and 30.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 186.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 28.24 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 27.11 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 28.19 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 28.63 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 28.66 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 28.86 Few clouds January 22, 2025 29.48 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

