Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.2 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 15, 2025, is 28.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 30.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.12 °C and 30.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 186.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|28.24
|Scattered clouds
|January 17, 2025
|27.11
|Scattered clouds
|January 18, 2025
|28.19
|Overcast clouds
|January 19, 2025
|28.63
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|28.66
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|28.86
|Few clouds
|January 22, 2025
|29.48
|Sky is clear
