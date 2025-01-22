Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.78 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on January 22, 2025, is 26.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.78 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Pune weather update on January 22, 2025
Pune weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 23, 202526.20Sky is clear
January 24, 202528.10Broken clouds
January 25, 202528.45Sky is clear
January 26, 202529.73Sky is clear
January 27, 202530.00Sky is clear
January 28, 202530.45Sky is clear
January 29, 202530.71Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.98 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.98 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.6 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.02 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad27.92 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.76 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

