Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.78 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 22, 2025, is 26.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.78 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Pune weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 26.20 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 28.10 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 28.45 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 29.73 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 30.00 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 30.45 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 30.71 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.