Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 27, 2025, is 27.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Pune weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 243.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 27.46 Scattered clouds January 29, 2025 30.09 Broken clouds January 30, 2025 30.52 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 29.93 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 29.65 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 26.67 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 27.12 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



