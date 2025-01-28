Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.53 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 28, 2025, is 28.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 33.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Pune weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.77 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 231.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 28.04 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 29.88 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 29.96 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 29.81 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 27.63 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 28.28 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 29.30 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



