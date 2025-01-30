Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 30, 2025, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.79 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Pune weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.94 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 342.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 29.97 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 28.08 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 27.54 Scattered clouds February 3, 2025 28.26 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 30.31 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 29.30 Few clouds February 6, 2025 28.36 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



