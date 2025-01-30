Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 30, 2025, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.79 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.94 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 342.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|29.97
|Overcast clouds
|February 1, 2025
|28.08
|Overcast clouds
|February 2, 2025
|27.54
|Scattered clouds
|February 3, 2025
|28.26
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|30.31
|Overcast clouds
|February 5, 2025
|29.30
|Few clouds
|February 6, 2025
|28.36
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
