Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.82 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 8, 2025, is 22.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.82 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Pune weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 198.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 22.72 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 25.01 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 26.20 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.62 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 25.82 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 26.64 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 29.48 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.