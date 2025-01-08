Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.82 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 8, 2025, is 22.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.82 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 198.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|22.72
|Broken clouds
|January 10, 2025
|25.01
|Broken clouds
|January 11, 2025
|26.20
|Overcast clouds
|January 12, 2025
|26.62
|Overcast clouds
|January 13, 2025
|25.82
|Sky is clear
|January 14, 2025
|26.64
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|29.48
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
