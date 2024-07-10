Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.37 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 10, 2024, is 27.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.17 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 11, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|22.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|24.71 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|25.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|23.91 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.16 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
