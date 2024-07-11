Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 11, 2024, is 24.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.88 °C and 25.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|24.87 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 13, 2024
|24.89 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|23.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|23.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|23.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|23.33 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|24.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
