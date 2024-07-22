Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.98 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 23, 2024 23.79 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 24.6 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 23.44 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 22.98 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 23.27 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 25.02 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 24.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 22, 2024, is 23.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.98 °C and 23.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 24.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.