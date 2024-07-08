Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 8, 2024, is 25.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.14 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 29.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 9, 2024
|28.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 10, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 11, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 12, 2024
|24.01 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|23.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|23.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|23.59 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|27.46 °C
|Light rain
