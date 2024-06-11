Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.75 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 29.1 °C Overcast clouds June 14, 2024 28.78 °C Broken clouds June 15, 2024 29.75 °C Broken clouds June 16, 2024 29.69 °C Broken clouds June 17, 2024 30.22 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on June 11, 2024, is 24.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.