Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.75 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 11, 2024, is 24.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|29.32 °C
|Light rain
|June 13, 2024
|29.1 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 14, 2024
|28.78 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 15, 2024
|29.75 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 16, 2024
|29.69 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 17, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|29.78 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
