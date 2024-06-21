Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 21, 2024, is 28.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 31.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|30.01 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|29.19 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|30.6 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|24.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|24.7 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
