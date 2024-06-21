 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on June 21, 2024, is 28.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 31.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 22, 2024 30.01 °C Light rain
June 23, 2024 29.19 °C Light rain
June 24, 2024 29.16 °C Light rain
June 25, 2024 30.6 °C Light rain
June 26, 2024 29.18 °C Light rain
June 27, 2024 24.71 °C Moderate rain
June 28, 2024 24.7 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on June 21, 2024
Pune / Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, June 21, 2024
