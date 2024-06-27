Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.42 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 23.9 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 23.81 °C Overcast clouds June 30, 2024 27.13 °C Overcast clouds July 1, 2024 23.96 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 25.13 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 26.78 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 23.97 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on June 27, 2024, is 25.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.42 °C and 27.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.33 °C and 24.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.