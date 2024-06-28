Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 28, 2024, is 24.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 24.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.26 °C and 24.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|24.41 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 30, 2024
|26.87 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 1, 2024
|24.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|24.4 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|23.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|23.25 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
