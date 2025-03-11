Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on March 11, 2025, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 35.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Pune weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 37.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.75 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 33.00 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 34.36 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 34.55 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 33.52 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 33.37 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 32.34 Few clouds March 18, 2025 32.66 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds



