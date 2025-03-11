Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.75 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Mar 11, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on March 11, 2025, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 35.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

Pune weather update on March 11, 2025
Pune weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 37.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.75 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202533.00Sky is clear
March 13, 202534.36Sky is clear
March 14, 202534.55Sky is clear
March 15, 202533.52Sky is clear
March 16, 202533.37Sky is clear
March 17, 202532.34Few clouds
March 18, 202532.66Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
