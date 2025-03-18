Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on March 18, 2025, is 32.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.61 °C and 37.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Pune weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 36.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.61 °C and 37.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 32.95 Few clouds March 20, 2025 32.49 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 32.06 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 30.69 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 31.33 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 34.27 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 34.71 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear



