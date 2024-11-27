Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.18 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 27, 2024, is 23.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.18 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.72 °C and 26.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 28, 2024
|24.57 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 29, 2024
|23.54 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 30, 2024
|24.26 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 1, 2024
|24.9 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 2, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 3, 2024
|26.38 °C
|Few clouds
|December 4, 2024
|26.24 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
