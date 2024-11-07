Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.33 °C, check weather forecast for November 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 8, 2024 27.84 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 28.19 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 28.05 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 28.26 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 28.5 °C Broken clouds November 13, 2024 28.19 °C Few clouds November 14, 2024 27.9 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.77 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.06 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.26 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.02 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 7, 2024, is 26.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.33 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 30.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

