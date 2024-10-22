Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.91 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 28.32 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 29.0 °C Few clouds October 25, 2024 29.24 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 29.25 °C Scattered clouds October 27, 2024 29.59 °C Few clouds October 28, 2024 28.36 °C Few clouds October 29, 2024 28.51 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 22, 2024, is 27.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.83 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

