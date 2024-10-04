Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.49 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 5, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 29.62 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 29.64 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 30.32 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 29.78 °C Moderate rain October 10, 2024 29.71 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 29.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.4 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.32 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 4, 2024, is 28.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.49 °C and 29.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.81 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024

