Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.38 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on September 16, 2024, is 27.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.38 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.2 °C and 28.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 17, 2024 27.27 °C Broken clouds
September 18, 2024 27.41 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 27.98 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 24.94 °C Overcast clouds
September 21, 2024 27.95 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
