Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.38 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 16, 2024, is 27.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.38 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.2 °C and 28.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 17, 2024
|27.27 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 18, 2024
|27.41 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|24.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 21, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
