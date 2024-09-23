Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.65 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 27.79 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 23.85 °C Heavy intensity rain September 26, 2024 21.62 °C Heavy intensity rain September 27, 2024 21.76 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 27.49 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 28.11 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 28.79 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on September 23, 2024, is 27.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 29.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.6 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

