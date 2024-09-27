Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.87 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on September 27, 2024, is 23.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.87 °C and 24.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.51 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 28, 2024 27.05 °C Overcast clouds
September 29, 2024 28.32 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 28.49 °C Overcast clouds
October 1, 2024 29.22 °C Light rain
October 2, 2024 29.29 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 27.66 °C Moderate rain
October 4, 2024 24.99 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
