Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.67 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 8, 2024 28.01 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 27.7 °C Scattered clouds September 10, 2024 26.51 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 27.16 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 27.17 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 25.94 °C Overcast clouds September 14, 2024 27.27 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.35 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 23.73 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.96 °C Light rain Delhi 28.71 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on September 7, 2024, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 28.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.54 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

