Amid energetic atmosphere, Palkhis arrive in Pune

Pune Palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj was welcomed by devotees near Patil Estate at Shivajinagar in Pune. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Hundreds of thousands of warkaris (pilgrims) walked with the wari procession as it arrived in the city on Monday amid chants of Gyanba Tukaram. The Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj will halt in Pune till Tuesday and depart for the journey towards Pandharpur on Wednesday morning.

The arrival of the Palkhis in Pune energised the atmosphere, even though turnout was lower than expected due to delayed rains, according to those who participated in the pilgrimage.

Various free services and initiatives like free food, medical checkups, etc were arranged to serve the warkaris. These processions are accompanied by a huge number of warkaris and devotees from Maharashtra and even further afield who walk the entire 21-day journey to Pandharpur.

From Pune, the route of both the Palkhis changes, Sant Tukaram Palkhi takes the Solapur highway and Sant Dyaneshwar Palkhi goes via Dive Ghat through Saswad towards Pandharpur. Both the Palkhis will reach Pandharpur on June 29, for Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Meanwhile, a day after commotion prevailed at Alandi with opposition targeting BJP and Shiv Sena over the way the clash between warkaris and Police was handled, another video of the incident surfaced on Monday.

The footage showed several warkaris were belligerent when stopped from entering the temple and heckled the police personnel, who retaliated by resorting to lathi-charge.

In the video obtained, some devotees were seen attempting to force their way into the Sanjeevan Samadhi temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. At that time, even though the police tried to stop them, some young devotees were seen breaking the rules and shoving the cops before charging towards the temple.

“While stopping the young group of warkaris the police used mild lathis. However, they were not beaten and there was a minor skirmish,” cleared Pimpri-Chinchwad Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also insisted that there was no lathi charge carried out on warkaris.

“There was an altercation and scuffle between the workers and the police. As there was a stampede last year and some women were also injured, therefore, the rules are being strictly followed at this time. Only 75 passes were given this year and there were some warkaris and youths outside the temple demanding to go inside. 400-500 people were trying to enter the temple but the police stopped them,” said Fadnavis.

The video attracted sharp reactions on social media with many political parties criticising the government over handling of the issue.

