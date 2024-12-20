Pune woman slaps ‘drunk’ passenger in bus 26 times for harassing her

A video of a woman thrashing a man who allegedly molested her in an inebriated state on a moving bus in Maharashtra's Pune has been going viral, sparking reactions from users. The man reportedly was sitting next to her on the bus. (X)

The video shows a woman slapping the man not once or twice, but what reports said was 26 times after he allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately while leaving his seat.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify when the incident took place.

The video circulating on the internet shows the woman raining slaps on the man while he apologises for his actions. Eventually, the conductor steps in to control the situation.

The woman demanded that the bus be taken to the nearest police station.

According to Pune Mirror, the woman is a teacher working in a school in Shirdi, was traveling to Pune by bus with her husband and son. The report said the man was taken to the police chowki near Shaniwarwada, where no personnel was allegedly present.

Keeping the person waiting at the police chowki for almost half an hour, the teacher contacted former corporator Ajay Khedekar and reported the incident, the report said, adding that police arrived after some time.

Expressing her reaction to this incident, Priya Lashkare said, it is very necessary for women to unite in modern society. Unity is needed to stop violence against women. If women unite with each other and raise their voice, these types of incidents can be stopped.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X, “Drink responsibly, everyone. Whatever the case, harassing a woman in a public place is not acceptable."

"A woman in Pune showed incredible courage by slapping a man 26 times in a crowded bus after he molested her," another user wrote, sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

“Looks like someone didn’t get the memo about public transport etiquette," added another.

“That’s Perfect Reply From Woman It’s Needed When Someone do wrong with you. All Ladies Learn Something From This Woman," said another user.

One user suggested that the man should be beaten “with slippers”.

Meanwhile, one user said he has “seen drunk women misbehaving with men in videos but never seen any man beating her”.

“This woman in Pune bus hit man 25 times,” the user wrote, asking Pune Police to take action against her.