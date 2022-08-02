Pune: Woman tries to book ₹400 birthday cake online, duped of ₹1.67 lakh
Ordering a birthday cake ended up becoming a costly affair for a woman from Pune who fell prey to a phishing scam. The woman was duped of ₹1.67 lakh while trying to place an online order for a birthday cake worth ₹400. A cyber-fraudster impersonated the bakery’s employee and tricked the victim into sending the huge amount, said officials.
According to the Bhosari MIDC police, the woman is a resident of Moshi. On March 4, the woman browsed the internet and found the number of a cake shop, where she placed an order. A man who pretended to be the shop’s employee called her and shared bank details to make payment of ₹400. The woman faced payment issue and hence the man shared a QR code. As soon as the woman scanned the code ₹2,000 was deducted. The man assured her that he will refund the difference amount.
Investigation officer S Patil said, “The woman received only ₹10 as refund and immediately in six online transactions, she lost ₹1.67 lakh.”
Having realised that she has been duped, the woman lodged a police complaint on Monday.
The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources under the sections 419,420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 (d) of Information Technology Act.
HD Kumaraswamy visits murder victim Masood's house in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday visited the family of an 18-year-old youth who was murdered in Bellare, Masood, and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Janata Dal (Secular) party of which he is second-in-command. Another youth, Mohammed Fazil (23), was hacked to death at Surathkal after Nettaru's death.
Two minor girls killed after house collapses in Dakshina Kannada district
More tragedy ensued in the Dakshina Kannada district after back-to-back murders, with two minor girls losing their lives after their house collapsed following a landslip in the Parvathamukhi village on Monday. Districts Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur, and Shimoga were given an 'orange' alert for Tuesday, whereas Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, and Kodagu have been put under alert for Wednesday. Landslides in the Dakshina Kannada district in early July had killed three.
Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement. The latter claims that the case is sub-judice and has accused the corporate boss of threatening him. Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired. Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response.
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
