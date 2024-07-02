Pune Zika cases: PMC begins survey of pregnant women in Erandwane, Mundhwa areas

Following the directions from scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and experts from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the public health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Tuesday started surveillance activities and door-to-door survey to identify Zika virus infection among pregnant women. The civic body to date has sent 25 samples to NIV with 13 from Mundhwa and 12 from Erandwane. Of these 25 samples, five samples sent were of pregnant women following which two have been confirmed for Zika virus. (HT PHOTO)

Till Tuesday, Pune has reported seven confirmed cases of Zika, said officials.

Both 28-year-old and 35-year-old pregnant women are from the Erandwane area.

PMC has a total of 483 pregnant women registered with civic-run hospitals for antenatal care in three ward offices which have reported Zika virus cases. This includes 72 pregnant women in Warje-Karve Nagar, 60 in Mundhwa and 351 in the Kothrud-Bavdhan office, respectively.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, around 20 samples have been taken from three ward office jurisdictions.

“We aim to test all pregnant women in the three ward areas and even adjoining areas for Zika infection. In case the expecting mothers are hesitant to get tested for Zika, at least their ultrasound or anomaly test should be done to check the growth of the foetus. The surveillance has been increased targeting the expecting mothers,” he said.

As per officials all infected patients including pregnant women are doing well and taking treatment on an OPD basis.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC, said, following the fresh case of Zika virus infection reported on Tuesday the surveillance and containment activities have been expanded to the entire Kothrud-Warje ward office jurisdiction and adjoining area.

“Zika virus infection is serious in expecting mothers. Due to this, we have asked all Asha workers and health officials to counsel the pregnant women undergoing antenatal care at PMC-run hospitals and get tested for Zika virus infection,” she said.

Dr Baliwant, said many pregnant women are hesitant to get screened for Zika virus infection.

“We are going to send samples of all pregnant women to check for Zika virus infection. This will help us identify the case early, and provide timely treatment. Also, it would help us prevent further spread of the virus infection in the community, she added.