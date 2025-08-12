Pune zoo records India’s first wild animal case of deadly MCF virus

The genome of the Malignant Catarrhal Fever (MCF) virus, which records high fatality rates, was detected in a wild animal at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Pune, in a first for India. The finding was confirmed by the ICAR–National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on July 29, following tests on specimens sent by the Western Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (WRDDL), Pune. While harmless to humans, MCF poses a major threat to wildlife conservation and livestock health. In an August 5 communication, the ministry termed the detection “a serious concern” as MCF had never before been reported in a wild animal in India. (HT FILE)

Between July 6 and 12 this year, 16 spotted deer at the zoo died in a highly contagious viral outbreak. Samples from the dead animals were sent to multiple laboratories for diagnosis. On July 24, reports from the ICAR–National Institute on Foot and Mouth Disease (Bhubaneswar) and NIHSAD (Bhopal) confirmed foot and mouth disease. However, a separate NIHSAD report on July 29 confirmed the presence of the MCF genome in one of the samples. Following this, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying issued an advisory to state authorities.

Caused primarily by Ovine Herpesvirus-2 (OvHV-2), the disease affects wild and domestic ruminants, with sheep and goats serving as symptomless carriers. There is currently no effective treatment or vaccine.

The ministry directed Maharashtra’s forest and animal husbandry departments to immediately enforce strict biosecurity and movement control measures in and around the zoo, enhance surveillance of susceptible species such as deer, bison, and antelopes, and ensure regular health monitoring with prompt reporting of unusual animal deaths.

On August 6, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Pravinkumar Deore instructed district animal husbandry and forest officials to act swiftly to prevent further spread. His letter reiterated that MCF is a highly fatal disease not previously reported in India and stressed early detection, biosecurity, and inter-agency coordination. Officials were told to remain alert and report any unusual mortalities to the District Deputy Commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

However, Rajkumar Jadhav, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, denied that the zoo’s animals were affected. “This illness is generally found in cattle and livestock, and the claim that it has been identified here for the first time is not correct. Since the last reported death, we have implemented all necessary safety measures and vaccinations. The animals are now in healthy condition,” he said.

A wildlife expert, requesting anonymity, called the detection “a serious concern” given the absence of prior records of MCF in Indian wildlife. “It is a fatal disease, and death can occur within one to three days without timely intervention. Preventive measures are often neglected, but in zoos and rescue centres, keepers and handlers must strictly follow biosafety protocols as they can be carriers of the virus directly or indirectly,” the expert said.

What is MCF?

Malignant Catarrhal Fever is a rare but deadly viral disease affecting cattle, bison, deer, and other ruminants. It is caused by viruses carried harmlessly by sheep and wildebeest. Transmission occurs through nasal and eye secretions from carriers, but the disease does not infect humans. Symptoms in affected animals include high fever, nasal and eye discharge, mouth sores, and rapid deterioration leading to death. There is no cure; prevention relies on separating carriers from susceptible species.

Safety advisory highlights

*Enforce strict biosecurity and movement control measures in and around the zoo.

*Intensify surveillance of susceptible species such as deer, bison, and antelopes, and submit samples to ICAR–NIHSAD

*Conduct regular health monitoring of wild animals and strengthen early warning systems.