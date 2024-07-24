Pune ZP closes 13 unauthorised schools

The Pune Zilla Parishad closed down 13 unauthorised schools earlier last week. Police complaints have been filed against ten schools and proceedings are underway to file cases against others, said Sanjay Naikade, primary education officer, Pune Zilla Parishad. Action has been taken against the schools as per the order by the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Santosh Patil (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These schools include--Kidgerjee School, Jijau Education Society Abhang Shishu Vikas Kasurdi, and Yashshree English Medium School Sonavadi all in Daund; Bhairavanath English Medium School, Moi; Sanskriti International School, Ambegaon Khurd; Smt Sulochanatai Zende Child Development Temple and Primary School, Kunjeerwadi; Rivstone English Medium School, Parne Phata; Sonai English Medium School, Fursungi; Shreyan International School and Venkeshwara World School, both in Maval; Mount Everest English School, Kasarwadi; Shri Chaitanya English Medium School Vishalnagar, Pimple Nilakh and Care Foundation Pune Run Emmanuel Public School in Hadapsar.

Since last year, the education department has stepped up action against unauthorised schools or ones that do not have the required permissions. As part of this, the Pune Zilla Parishad released a list of 49 unauthorised schools this academic year.

“Out of 49 unauthorised schools, five schools have been approved and three schools have received a letter of intent from the government. While four unauthorised schools have filed a petition in court. Similarly, two schools have paid fines,” said Naikede.

