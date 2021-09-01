Pune ZP earmarks 3.5 crore for disability rehab centre

A ground-plus-three floor (G+3) building has been proposed as the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre to act as a one-stop centre for treatment and therapeutic services for persons with 21 types of disabilities recognised by the government of India.

The Pune Zilla Parishad has earmarked ₹3.5 crore for the construction of the centre.

The Zilla Parishad has prepared a draft for the building of the centre which will be housed at the existing campus of its district hospital.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, said, “The draft is ready and we have sanctioned ₹3.5 crore for its construction. The draft is out in the public for feedback and guidance by September 7. The centre is planned holistically, so that we can take care of prevention, treatment, post treatment, as well as to ensure that those with disabilities are able to survive on par with the general population. This would be a first- of-its-kind, state-of-the-art centre and one-stop solution for all kinds of disabilities.”

In addition to providing medical treatment, like artificial limbs, the centre will also provide rehabilitation therapies. This will be a first such centre in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The centre would identify persons with disabilities and work towards prevention of disabilities through early detection and intervention, treatment, therapeutic services, facilitation of disability certificates, and surgeries. Funds will be sought through government and charitable institutions and loans from banks and other financial institutions.