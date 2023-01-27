Pune: 2 held for demanding 1.26 lakh from Aero mall contractor

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) 2 of the Pune city police crime department has detained two people who were attempting to extort ₹1.26 lakh from the contractor at Aero mall on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused at the Vimantal police station.

According to the police, the 40-year-old contractor has a work order for the loading and unloading of goods for stores located at Aero mall.

The accused Sanket Dilip Gavli (29), a resident of Viman Nagar, Arun Shankar Bodde (48), a resident of Dhanori and Nitin Eknath Kamble, a resident of Lohegaon, were stopping him from carrying out the work.

The trio threatened to kill the contractor and demanded ₹26,000 per month and ₹one lakh for two work orders.

After the contractor complained to the AEC-2, police inspector Pratap Mankar laid a trap and nabbed the two accused while accepting ₹26,000. The third accomplice Kamble is absconding, said police.