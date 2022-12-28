Pune: 24-year-old pregnant woman dies by suicide after lover refuses to marry her

A 24-year-old pregnant woman dies by suicide at her residence, after her lover refused to marry her. The incident took place on December 23, said police officials on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman worked at a private company where she met the accused, identified as Sangram alis Pitya Vilas Pansare. The two were in a relationship and the accused promised to marry her. However, when he learned about the pregnancy, he refused to marry her.

Since then, the relatives of the accused mentally harassed the victim. The police have also booked Pansare’s aunt Manisha Ghayal, his mother Uttara Pansare, his brother Sidharth Pansare and one other woman, said officials.

KS Tanpure, police sub- inspector said, “The victim was married in 2018, however, in 2020 her husband passed away and she was living with her mother. She worked at a private company in Pune where she met the accused. After learning she was pregnant, he refused to marry her. His relatives too harassed her, which led her to die by suicide.”

A case under section 306 (Abetment of suicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at Dattawadi police station and further investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com