Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Pune-Delhi Indigo flight to start operations from new airport terminal from July 22

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 22, 2024 07:56 AM IST

In the first phase, operations of Air India and Air India Express airline companies have already begun at the terminal

Indigo Airline flight operations from Pune to Delhi will commence from the new terminal building of the airport from Monday under the second phase, said Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials.

The following Indigo flight numbers will commence operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building: 6E-2618, 6E-2418, 6E-2343, 6E-2419, 6E-2471, 6E-5261, 6E-2273, 6E-2278, 6E-2674, 6E-2279. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The following Indigo flight numbers will commence operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building: 6E-2618, 6E-2418, 6E-2343, 6E-2419, 6E-2471, 6E-5261, 6E-2273, 6E-2278, 6E-2674, 6E-2279. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The following Indigo flight numbers will commence operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building: 6E-2618, 6E-2418, 6E-2343, 6E-2419, 6E-2471, 6E-5261, 6E-2273, 6E-2278, 6E-2674, 6E-2279.

“Passengers travelling on these flights are advised to check-in and proceed to the new integrated terminal building which offers state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

In the first phase, operations of Air India and Air India Express airline companies have already begun at the terminal.

Follow Us On