Punekars, environmentalists demand curbs on bothersome Ganesh festival practices

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival which begins on September 7, citizens from all walks of life, environmentalists and civic activists raised concerns over festival practices increasingly seen as causing nuisance for the general public. Pune has nearly 2,500 Ganesh mandals with most of them deploying dhol-tasha pathaks and multiple loudspeakers during processions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Like every year, this year too, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a meeting with Ganesh mandals to discuss preparations for the festival. For the first time however, citizens from all walks of life, environmentalists and civic activists, too, attended the meeting in addition to Ganesh mandal representatives. During the meeting, they raised concerns over the festival disrupting daily life, blocking traffic and worsening health issues. They spoke about the sound pollution from large speakers, the use of laser beams etc. They also demanded that the number of Ganesh mandals celebrating the festival publicly be limited and that silent zones be enforced around clinics and other such places.

Vilas Lele, vice-president of All India Consumer Panchayat Central Maharashtra, said, “The use of laser lights and DJs has increased, with laser lights becoming more popular. Last year, two people lost their eyesight and three died from stroke. There is a need to bring restrictions on such celebrations.”

Dr Aniket Deshmane said, “Dhol-tasha pathaks (squads) have become a nuisance as they start practising two months in advance. There is need to put a cap on such squads.”

Dr Kalyani Mandke said, “Each mandal should be allowed only two loudspeakers to curb noise pollution. Excessive noise has harmful health effects, and a suitable solution needs to be planned.”

Dr Arvind Bhave, cardiologist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “We need a special arrangement for ambulances. People are dying because of different festivals and anniversary celebrations. Ambulance services should be prioritised while DJs should be kept away from hospitals as severe noise levels and traffic jams are causing deaths. Losing a life has a huge impact on families.”

Every year, the Ganesh festival culminates in prolonged processions leading up to the immersion. Vikrant Latkar said, “The police do not intercept DJs even when the latter violate permissible decibel levels. The sound is only temporarily reduced in the presence of the police…”

Citizens also raised concerns over the encroachment of roads and footpaths by setting up Ganesh pandals.

However Ganesh mandal worker, Sandeep Kale, said, “Ganesh mandal workers are active throughout the year, but their efforts are overshadowed by the focus on DJs. These workers also assist the police.”

Another Ganesh mandal worker said, “Mandals should be allowed to use F C Road because there are height restrictions for decorations due to the bridge over J M Road. Mandals need funding, and while electricity is billed at household rates, these rates sometimes increase without a bonus amount.”

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “Ganesh mandals must follow all the rules related to traffic and noise pollution. We will announce a complaint number for noise pollution and other issues. Festival workers should maintain a responsible celebration atmosphere and adhere to regulations. We will develop a strategy for board income through advertising and keep previous decisions in place to ensure that roads remain clear and toilets clean. Encroachments on footpaths and roads will be removed. We will coordinate with the traffic, CCTVs, and response teams for better management and find non-residential zones for dhol-tasha practice. Permissions for idol sales will be expedited, ensuring footpaths are not blocked. We will also coordinate with MSEB officials for necessary arrangements.”

