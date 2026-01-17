Punekars expect civic revival as elected representatives return after nine years

While Punekars are delighted that the return of corporators after nine years has restored local democracy, they have at the same time made it very clear that their expectations from the newly elected representatives are very high. The absence of corporators for nearly a decade has severely impacted civic management in the four wards of Hadapsar. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

In Prabhag number 25 (Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai), Bappu Mankar, Kunal Tilak, Swarda Bapat and Swapnali Pandit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all four seats.

Area residents now expect immediate attention to long-neglected civic issues. Umesh Bansode, a shopkeeper from Mahatma Phule Mandai, said, “This area is crowded and old. Roads, water pipelines and sanitation need urgent work. For the last three to four years, there was no one to listen to us. Now we expect visible changes.”

Resident Ramesh Joshi said, “We have voted for development, not politics. The corporators must be accessible and active on the ground.”

The absence of corporators for nearly a decade has severely impacted civic management in the four wards of Hadapsar. Sunil Iyer from Magarpatta City, said, “Our area grew rapidly but roads, drainage and traffic planning did not improve.

We expect the new corporators to now take responsibility.” Sagar Shirodkar from Hadapsar Gaon said, “We don’t care which party won. We want solutions, not excuses.”

In ward number 7 (Gokhalenagar-Wakadewadi), three candidates from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won while only one BJP candidate secured a seat.

Mandar Kamble from Wakadewadi said, “We have supported candidates who were approachable during the period without corporators.”

Residents now want the newly-elected representatives to focus on traffic management, internal roads and redevelopment-related issues.

Sumeet Bhosale, an information technology (IT) professional from Baner, said, “Baner contributes heavily in taxes, but potholes, traffic jams and waterlogging are still major problems.”

Senior citizen Bhanudas Karnik said, “Now that corporators have been elected after a gap of nine years, we expect time-bound work and accountability.”

In ward number 23 (Raviwar Peth-Nana Peth), Laxmi Andekar and Sonali Andekar from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP have won despite being currently lodged in Yerawada jail. Shubhangi Kale from Nana Peth said,

“People here voted because they felt these leaders understand local problems.” Whereas Subhash Manjre said, “Winning from jail sends the wrong message but our daily problems like drainage, garbage and encroachments are bigger. Whoever is elected must ensure that work happens.”

Residents of Sinhagad Road expressed relief that elected representatives are finally in place. Local Ahmed Shaikh said, “We expect the new corporators to coordinate better with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and focus on safety and road quality.”

Residents of Dhanori and Lohegaon want basic issues like water scarcity, garbage collection and drainage to be addressed.

Neeru Jain from Dhanori said, “We still depend on water tankers. With so much construction, civic amenities have not kept pace…”

Residents from Katraj, Kondhwa, Yerawada, Aundh and Kothrud echoed similar sentiments. Dashrath Chavan, a shopkeeper from Aundh, said, “For many years, there was no local leadership. Now, we will closely watch the performance of our corporators.”