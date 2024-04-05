 Punekars lose ₹49 lakh in five task fraud cases - Hindustan Times
Punekars lose 49 lakh in five task fraud cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 05, 2024 06:42 AM IST

In the first case, the Chatuhshrungi police have lodged a case of cheating against a fraudster who uses the name Farida Laila Alexander to cheat a 50-year-old in task fraud case

Five cases of cyber fraud were registered in the city on Wednesday where victims were duped of 49 lakh. In the first case, the Chatuhshrungi police have lodged a case of cheating against a fraudster who uses the name Farida Laila Alexander to cheat a 50-year-old in task fraud case. The accused sent the victim a message from her WhatsApp number and convinced him to take up a part-time job to like, review, and subscribe YouTube videos and cheated him of 11.92 lakh on March 24.

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

In the second case, a 44-year-old resident of Kharadi has lodged a case with Chandan Nagar police stating that he was approached by some unknown persons online who made him join a WhatsApp group and cheated him of 20.07 lakh in a task fraud case which took place between March 13 and April 4 this year.

A 26-year-old resident of Wagholi lodged a case with Lonikand police stating that he was cheated of 8.08 lakh in a part-time task fraud case.

In the fourth case, a 34-year-old professional from Green City Society in Handewadi has lodged a case at Wanowrie police against two cyber crooks for cheating him of 5.03 lakh in task fraud between December 2023 and January 2024.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old resident has lodged a case with Mundhwa police that she was cheated in a task fraud case of 3.61 lakh.

Pune
