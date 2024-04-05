Punekars lose 49 lakh in five task fraud cases

Five cases of cyber fraud were registered in the city on Wednesday where victims were duped of ₹49 lakh. In the first case, the Chatuhshrungi police have lodged a case of cheating against a fraudster who uses the name Farida Laila Alexander to cheat a 50-year-old in task fraud case. The accused sent the victim a message from her WhatsApp number and convinced him to take up a part-time job to like, review, and subscribe YouTube videos and cheated him of ₹11.92 lakh on March 24. The accused sent the victim a message from her WhatsApp number and convinced him to take up a part-time job to like, review, and subscribe YouTube videos and cheated him of ₹ 11.92 lakh on March 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

In the second case, a 44-year-old resident of Kharadi has lodged a case with Chandan Nagar police stating that he was approached by some unknown persons online who made him join a WhatsApp group and cheated him of ₹20.07 lakh in a task fraud case which took place between March 13 and April 4 this year.

A 26-year-old resident of Wagholi lodged a case with Lonikand police stating that he was cheated of ₹8.08 lakh in a part-time task fraud case.

In the fourth case, a 34-year-old professional from Green City Society in Handewadi has lodged a case at Wanowrie police against two cyber crooks for cheating him of ₹5.03 lakh in task fraud between December 2023 and January 2024.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old resident has lodged a case with Mundhwa police that she was cheated in a task fraud case of ₹3.61 lakh.