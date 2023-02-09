Pune: Man kills self, wife and friend booked for suicide abatement

The Pune police on Thursday booked the wife and her friend for abatement of suicide of her husband, said police officials.

Aggrieved with his wife’s affair, the 35-year-old husband died by suicide on August 17, 2022. The police have recovered a suicide note and after the preliminary investigation the wife was booked.

The accused have been identified as Bhim Avrade and Surekha Ravindra Kindre.

According to police, Avrade is a friend of the victim and was living with him at his residnece in Narhe.

Police officials stated that initially, the victim and Avrade were close friends. Later he was suspicious of Arvade and his wife of having an affair. Despite confronting her, the wife refused all allegations.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the wife mentally and physically harassed his son, which led him to take the extreme step. Rahul Yadav, assistant police inspector said, “We have booked two persons and no arrests have been made.” A case has been registered at Sinhgad Road police station under section 306(Abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com