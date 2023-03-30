Pune-Mumbai e-way travel set to get costlier from next week

As the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has increased toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) by 18% effective April 1, 2023, the Passenger Transport Association is all set to hike passenger transportation fares on the e-way from next week. With this, travelling is set to get costlier for thousands of passengers who travel daily between the two cities via e-way. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has increased toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) by 18% effective April 1, 2023 (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a departure from the norm of raising toll rates by 6% every year, the MSRDC recently increased toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai e-way by 18% beginning April 1, 2023, with subsequent rises to be made every three years. Accordingly, private cars will now have to pay a toll of ₹320, up from the earlier ₹270. They will have to pay another toll of ₹40 at the Vashi Toll Naka while entering Mumbai city. Similarly, toll charges for buses will now be ₹940, tempos ₹495, trucks ₹685, tri-axel heavy vehicles ₹1,630, and multi-axel heavy vehicles ₹2,165.

Daily, nearly 200 private cabs and over 300 tourist buses run between Pune and Mumbai, ferrying hundreds of passengers. While cabs charge around ₹400, the fares will now be increased by around 15%. “We are going to increase our cab ticket fare to ₹450 starting next week as toll rates have increased. Already, we were suffering due to the increased fuel and CNG rates but we did not increase our fares earlier. Now we have no choice but to hike our ticket fares,” said Jamil Shaikh, secretary, Pune-Mumbai Private Taxi Cab Service Association.

Private tourist bus ticket fares too will see a hike. “The 18% hike in toll rates is huge and the state government should reconsider it. We are planning to increase transportation fares of tourist buses soon. Once we decide, it will be announced officially,” said Baba Shinde, president, Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association.