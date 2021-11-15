Pune’s Covid positivity rate higher than state average

Pune: Despite a fall in Covid-19 cases, Pune, at 2.1%, continues to report a higher positivity rate than the state average, which is also highest for the week between November 6 and November 12, when the state reported 1.1%.

Pune district with over a crore population has reported over 75,000 tests while capital city Mumbai has reported over 2.32 lakh tests and a positivity rate of 1%. Both the districts have a population of over one crore, but the difference in Covid testing figures is significantly disproportionate.

As per the state weekly positivity report, Pune district tested 75,549 Covid tests, both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, of which 1,624 were found positive while its counterpart Mumbai saw 232,923 Covid tests conducted of which 2,299 tested positive which means that the combined positivity went down to 1%.

The state average for the said time period (November 6-12) was 1.1% as 671,154 Covid tests were conducted of which 7,541 positives were reported. Pune has also reported the highest positivity rate for the week among all the districts in the state.

After Mumbai, island and suburban districts, Thane has reported the highest number of Covid tests between November 6 and November 12 as 99,971 Covid tests were conducted of which 1,179 positives were reported which took the positivity rate to 1.2%.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh, however, defended the fall in the number of tests that has been higher than the number of Covid tests conducted during the second wave peak.

He said, “We are conducting more tests than what we were conducting during the second wave peak as a result the overall positivity rate of the district is at its lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. Mumbai is also a very densely populated city and so that could be the reason why the number of tests are much higher. However, our focus and priority will also remain testing when it comes to fighting against Covid.”