Pune’s event calendar: April 2 to April 8, 2021

Character doodling: workshop for all ages

Have you ever had an idea for a story, or even a character that you wanted to express with beautiful drawings? Do quirky and cute characters catch your attention? This online workshop teaches you all the fundamentals and covers all you need to know to start doodling. Create your character doodles using simple techniques and embellish your doodles using beautiful patterns

When: Saturday, April 3; 4:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Where: online

Contact: 9871858541 ( Kanika)

Hello Stage, Hello Life! Acting workshop

The Fireweavers Theatre Group presents the chance to act on the stage for six weekends, culminating in a theatre performance. Learn from internationally trained instructors. Enjoy the thrill of being part of an actor’s troupe.

Where: Pune Theatre Life Fireweavers, Pune Theatre Life, Inscape Cowork, Bungalow No, 37B, C Ln, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park.

Basic to advanced cake making

The cake making session will be a one-day session. Participants will also receive certificates. (HT PHOTO)

‘The Cake Table’, where the style meets cake - by Sonal Nanadikar. A one-day session. Participants will also receive certificates.

When: Friday, April 2; 11:00 am

Where: Kiwale Ravet, Pune, Maharashtra, India 412101, Pune, India

Call or WhatsApp: 7020001667

Kids Art Summer Camp

A special artistic and creative camp designed for kids to explore and learn new art forms every week. (HT PHOTO)

A special artistic and creative camp designed for kids to explore and learn new art forms every week, with lots of fun and creative thinking, where kids will learn bottle painting, photo frames, ceramic pot painting, tote bag painting and dot painting

When: April 2-30; every Friday & Saturday; 3pm to 4:30pm

Where: Urja Art Studio, Wakad

Fees: 2,100/- including material

Carpentry for beginners

Study the fundamentals of woodworking in a relaxing workshop. This workshop will make you confident to select suitable materials for your project; teach use of basic hand and power tools safely and accurately; plan and perform small tasks independently.

When: Saturday, Apr 3, 09:30 am, to Apr 4, 3:00 pm

Where: Timberbimber, Shed No 6, Baburao Industrial Estate, Behind Abhinav Pharmacy College, Narhe, Pune, 411041

Fees: ₹7,900/- (all inclusive)

Easter brunch

For a delicious Easter Brunch, enjoy the lavish spread with unlimited craft beers, ‘live’ egg counter, grills, tandoor, mains, desserts and more; with live music from Ruth and Vernon.

When: April 4, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Mundhwa

For reservations call : 8888166605

Tu Mhanshil Tasa

Actors Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai (HT PHOTO)

A play about married life. We always see that there is basic differences of nature between all couples by virtue of which day-to-day situations get wired and sometimes, funny too. The play talks about the way out of these kinds of situations. Actors Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai lead the cast.

When: April 4, 12.30 pm

Where: Balgandharva Rang mandir

When: April 4, 5 pm

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha

Booking online, or directly at the theatre