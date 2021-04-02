Pune’s event calendar: April 2 to April 8, 2021
Character doodling: workshop for all ages
Have you ever had an idea for a story, or even a character that you wanted to express with beautiful drawings? Do quirky and cute characters catch your attention? This online workshop teaches you all the fundamentals and covers all you need to know to start doodling. Create your character doodles using simple techniques and embellish your doodles using beautiful patterns
When: Saturday, April 3; 4:00 pm to 5:15 pm
Where: online
Contact: 9871858541 ( Kanika)
Hello Stage, Hello Life! Acting workshop
The Fireweavers Theatre Group presents the chance to act on the stage for six weekends, culminating in a theatre performance. Learn from internationally trained instructors. Enjoy the thrill of being part of an actor’s troupe.
Where: Pune Theatre Life Fireweavers, Pune Theatre Life, Inscape Cowork, Bungalow No, 37B, C Ln, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park.
Basic to advanced cake making
‘The Cake Table’, where the style meets cake - by Sonal Nanadikar. A one-day session. Participants will also receive certificates.
When: Friday, April 2; 11:00 am
Where: Kiwale Ravet, Pune, Maharashtra, India 412101, Pune, India
Call or WhatsApp: 7020001667
Kids Art Summer Camp
A special artistic and creative camp designed for kids to explore and learn new art forms every week, with lots of fun and creative thinking, where kids will learn bottle painting, photo frames, ceramic pot painting, tote bag painting and dot painting
When: April 2-30; every Friday & Saturday; 3pm to 4:30pm
Where: Urja Art Studio, Wakad
Fees: 2,100/- including material
Carpentry for beginners
Study the fundamentals of woodworking in a relaxing workshop. This workshop will make you confident to select suitable materials for your project; teach use of basic hand and power tools safely and accurately; plan and perform small tasks independently.
When: Saturday, Apr 3, 09:30 am, to Apr 4, 3:00 pm
Where: Timberbimber, Shed No 6, Baburao Industrial Estate, Behind Abhinav Pharmacy College, Narhe, Pune, 411041
Fees: ₹7,900/- (all inclusive)
Easter brunch
For a delicious Easter Brunch, enjoy the lavish spread with unlimited craft beers, ‘live’ egg counter, grills, tandoor, mains, desserts and more; with live music from Ruth and Vernon.
When: April 4, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Where: Independence Brewing Company, Mundhwa
For reservations call : 8888166605
Tu Mhanshil Tasa
A play about married life. We always see that there is basic differences of nature between all couples by virtue of which day-to-day situations get wired and sometimes, funny too. The play talks about the way out of these kinds of situations. Actors Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai lead the cast.
When: April 4, 12.30 pm
Where: Balgandharva Rang mandir
When: April 4, 5 pm
Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha
Booking online, or directly at the theatre